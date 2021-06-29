23-year-old Detroit resident charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash

DETROIT – Detroit resident Adrian Williamson, 23, has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in Mount Clemens at around 10:40 p.m. on June 18.

According to the MCSO, bicyclist Ross Richards, 52, of Mount Clemens was transported to the hospital after being struck and died the next day on June 19.

The suspect has been charged with driving with a suspended license, failure to stop at scene of accident when at fault resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and a moving violation causing death.

He was arraigned on June 25 in Clinton Township and given a $50,000 cash surety bond with a GPS tether prior to release.

