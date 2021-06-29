Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

DTE worker dies after being electrocuted by downed wire on Detroit’s west side

Circumstances under investigation

Mara MacDonald
, Reporter

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 40-year-old DTE Energy worker has died after being electrocuted by a downed wire on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

The man was found in the 14600 block of Braile Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Brightmoor Neighborhood.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday many DTE workers were on scene and so were Detroit police officers and the Detroit Fire Department.

Officials said the DTE worker had worked for DTE for a significant amount of time.

DTE Energy crews arrived at the Brightmoor Neighborhood at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and were working on lines in the back of a home. There have been spotty power outages in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the worker’s death are still under investigation. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

