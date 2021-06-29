Pictures, videos show severe weather striking Metro Detroit again on Tuesday

Pictures and videos of severe weather around Metro Detroit are starting to come in Tuesday, including some showing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and fallen trees.
Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms roll through region
The area was hit hard by flooding over the weekend, including freeways, residential streets and basements.
In fact, the westbound lanes of I-94 are just reopening Tuesday afternoon following the rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning. The eastbound lanes could remain closed for weeks due to repairs.
Thousands of Metro Detroiters are without power Tuesday. Click here for the latest updates from DTE.
Here’s are some of the weather images and video footage we’ve received from Tuesday’s storms:
Detroit
This video from Local 4 photojournalist Sunny Shields shows heavy rainfall while heading east on Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.
Video from Local 4′s Shawn Ley shows heavy rain and water starting to pool on I-94 at Cadieux Road on Detroit’s east side.
Plymouth Township
Here’s a look at a tree that fell across Ann Arbor Trail between Canton Center and McClumpha roads in Plymouth Township. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, which also had downed power lines.
Drivers can take alternate routes using Ann Arbor Road and North Territorial Road, police said.
Lapeer
Local 4′s Tim Pamplin sent in this video of heavy rain falling on I-75 in Lapeer.
Green Oak Township
In these four videos, you can see heavy rainfall and hear thunder in Green Oak Township.