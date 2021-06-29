Pictures, videos show severe weather striking Metro Detroit again on Tuesday

Heavy rain falling throughout Metro Detroit on June 29, 2021.

Pictures and videos of severe weather around Metro Detroit are starting to come in Tuesday, including some showing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and fallen trees.

Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms roll through region

The area was hit hard by flooding over the weekend, including freeways, residential streets and basements.

In fact, the westbound lanes of I-94 are just reopening Tuesday afternoon following the rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning. The eastbound lanes could remain closed for weeks due to repairs.

Thousands of Metro Detroiters are without power Tuesday. Click here for the latest updates from DTE.

Here’s are some of the weather images and video footage we’ve received from Tuesday’s storms:

Detroit

This video from Local 4 photojournalist Sunny Shields shows heavy rainfall while heading east on Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

Heavy rainfall on Jefferson Avenue in Detroit on June 29, 2021.

Video from Local 4′s Shawn Ley shows heavy rain and water starting to pool on I-94 at Cadieux Road on Detroit’s east side.

Heavy rainfall on I-94 at Cadieux Road in Detroit on June 29, 2021.

Plymouth Township

Here’s a look at a tree that fell across Ann Arbor Trail between Canton Center and McClumpha roads in Plymouth Township. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, which also had downed power lines.

A tree that fell across Ann Arbor Trail in Plymouth Township on June 29, 2021. (Plymouth Township)

Drivers can take alternate routes using Ann Arbor Road and North Territorial Road, police said.

Lapeer

Local 4′s Tim Pamplin sent in this video of heavy rain falling on I-75 in Lapeer.

Tim Pamplin drives through heavy rainfall on I-75 in Lapeer

Green Oak Township

In these four videos, you can see heavy rainfall and hear thunder in Green Oak Township.

Severe weather in Green Oak Township

Severe weather in Green Oak Township

Severe weather in Green Oak Township