DEARBORN, Mich. – The Gleaners Community Food Bank is stepping up to offer free food for Metro Detroit flood victims.

On Tuesday, the food bank will distribute food from the south parking lot of the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. Distribution will take place from 9 am. to noon Tuesday, while supplies last.

Gleaners will distribute food in the area every two weeks.

Dearborn police and the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center partnered with Gleaners to host the event.