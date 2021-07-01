Macomb County Sheriff’s Office seeks Washington Township bank robbery suspect

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Police are looking for man in connection with a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Washington Township.

According to authorities, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a PNC Bank located near the intersection of 26 Mile and Mound roads. Police said the suspect had already fled the location with an undisclosed amount of money before they arrived.

Police said the bank was open with seven people inside when the robbery took place. No injuries were reported. Authorities said the suspect entered the bank, produced a weapon, demanded money and fled when the money was handed over to him.

Ad

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said that through surveillance video from local businesses, interviews with witnesses and a tip to the department, they identified Michael Salami as a suspect.

Authorities said they obtained a search warrant for Salami’s home, where they found numerous items -- including a handgun -- that linked him to the crime. Salami was not home at the time of the search and has not been located.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Michael Salami. The department describes him as being 25 years old, slender and standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall. It is unknown if he is armed and authorities said he does not have his own transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.

More: Macomb County news