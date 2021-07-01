WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit lead the pack in 2021

WDIV-Local 4 came out on top in June 2021 (6/3-6/30/2021), with first place finishes in all key newscasts, access (7-8 p.m.), primetime and late-night programming.

WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, remains the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit for the sixth month in a row, delivering more than one million unique visitors (Comscore/Dec 2020-May 2021).

WDIV Local 4′s first place newscast finishes include:

· No. 1 at 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Brandon Roux, Jason Carr, Kim DeGiulio and Paul Gross, delivered a 2.73 HH rating and a 15 HH share, which equates to 46,000 households, edging out WJBK in the ratings (2.70 HH rating/15 HH share/45,000 HH). Local 4′s popular morning news team continues to lead in the morning!

· Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period in key demographics. It delivered a 4.8 HH rating/15 HH share, which equates to 81,000 households, beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.1 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/35,000 HH) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.3 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/56,000 HH).

· Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its more-than-decade-long winning streak and is the leader in the time period. The early evening newscast delivered a 6.5 HH rating/17 HH share, which equates to 109,000 households, beating both WXYZ (3.8 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/64,000 HH) and WJBK (3.2 HH RTG/8 HH SHR/53,000 HH). Local 4′s 5 p.m. news also experienced growth over the first half of 2019 in the key demographics, increasing by 34% in Adults 25-54 and 8% in Women 25-54 respective ratings.

· Local 4 News at 6 p.m. continues its No. 1 stronghold across all demographics, delivering an 8.7 rating/20 share/146,000 households as compared to WXYZ (5.7 HH RTG/14 HH SHR/97,000 HH) and WJBK (2.6 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/43,000). WDIV’s 6 p.m. newscast also experienced growth over the first half of 2019 in the key adult demographics, increasing by 26% in Adults 25-54.

· Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News leader delivering a 6.3 HH rating/16 HH share, which equates to 106,000 households. Local 4 News at 11p.m. beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news with a 3.4 HH RTG /7 HH SHR /57,000 HH as compared to WXYZ (3.8 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/63,000 HH) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (2.3 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/39,000 HH). In addition, Local 4 News at 11 p.m. is the No. 1 Late News across all the key demographics. This includes beating WJBK’s 10 p.m. news, as well. Local 4 News also experienced growth over the first half of 2019 in the key demographics, increasing by 14% in Adults 25-54 and 10% in Women 25-54 respective ratings.

· WDIV-Local 4 continues to be the frontrunner in late night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live. In addition, WDIV-Local 4 placed first in the M-Sun NBC Prime average delivering a 3.8 HH RTG/8 HH SHR /64,000 households, driven by NBC’s Summer Programming including America’s Got Talent, College Bowl, Dateline and excellent delivery in the week of the Olympic Trials. There is a huge buzz for the upcoming Olympics airing in Tokyo right here on WDIV/NBC.

· In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics with a 9.4 rating/20 share, which equates to 158,000 households compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (3.8 HH RTG/8 HH SHR/65,000 HH) and WJBK’s TMZ/EXTRA (2.1 HH RTG/5 HH SHR /37,000 HH).

From the beginning of the pandemic, WDIV-Local 4 has been committed to providing continuous coverage of the latest COVID-19 news, from vaccines and where to find them, to daily statistics and answers to viewers questions.

Special Note about the Ford Fireworks:

WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit were the places Metro Detroiters turned to on Monday, June 28. Viewers definitely had a blast watching Local 4′s broadcast of the Ford Fireworks, resulting in a huge, first place on-air win in the 9 to 11 p.m. time period. By giving viewers the option of watching on-air, online, OTT, or on the App, the station’s viewership increased by an amazing 24% over 2020 (total delivery) – which translates to more than a quarter of a million people who enjoyed the show and got to watch it the way that worked best for them.