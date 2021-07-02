Detroit police search for missing 47-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are searching for 47-year-old Antrone Richardson, who was last seen on Thursday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Richardson was last seen in the 3500 block of Third Street. Police said he had a verbal altercation with some of the residents and then left the property.

Antrone Richardson Details Age 47 years old Clothing T-shirt, blue shorts and gym shoes Other Dark complexion, bald head with a tattoo on the top of his head

Police said Richardson is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540.

