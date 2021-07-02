Protesters gather in Dearborn to demand compensation for flood damage to homes, businesses

DEARBORN, Mich. – Protesters gathered at police headquarters in Dearborn on Friday to demand compensation for flood damage to homes and businesses.

Dozens of Dearborn residents gathered at police headquarters, venting their frustrations and demanding action. One protester said it’s not just about the flood, but it’s about the way the city responded to it.

Many residents said their homes flooded in 2014. Now they want elected officials to explain what, if anything, was done since then to prevent more flooding.

“They need to be held accountable. Nobody came out. Our mayor. No one has seen his face. Why is he hiding? Come and talk to us,” a protester said.

One protested said they lived in their home near Warren Avenue and Schaefer Road for close to 20 years. A week after severe flooding their home still smells like mold.

“The floors are still filled with water and genuinely the house still stinks,” the resident said.

The resident said her elderly parents are heartbroken that the basement was destroyed by flooding for a second time.

