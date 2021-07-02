Wixom man charged with child abuse in connection with 3-year-old left in coma

NOVI, Mich. – Ryan Michael McManus, 25, was taken into police custody Tuesday on suspicions of severely injuring his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

According to authorities, McManus is accused of causing multiple broken bones, a lacerated liver and brain injuries that left a 3-year-old boy comatose while the boy’s mother was away at work. Police said the incident happened on May 25 at a Highland Township home on Fisher Road, between Center Road and Grandview Boulevard.

The boy was rushed to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, where it was determined he had eight broken ribs, elbow fractures, laceration to the liver, trauma to the pancreas and kidneys, brain injuries and bruises on his face, back, chest and limbs. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is living with his biological father.

McManus was taken into police custody Tuesday at his home in Wixom. He was charged with first degree child abuse and is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $100,00 bond. He is expected to return to court July 14.

