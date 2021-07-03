Detroit police search for 61-year-old man missing for a week

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 61-year-old Carleton Martin, who was last seen on June 25.
Detroit Police Department officials said Martin was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chrysler Drive and has not been seen since.
|Carleton Martin
|Details
|Age
|61 years old
|Height
|6′3″
|Clothing
|Brown shirt and blue jeans
|Other
|Medium build
Police said Martin is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340.