Detroit police search for 61-year-old man missing for a week

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 61-year-old Carleton Martin, who was last seen on June 25.

Detroit Police Department officials said Martin was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chrysler Drive and has not been seen since.

Carleton Martin Details Age 61 years old Height 6′3″ Clothing Brown shirt and blue jeans Other Medium build

Police said Martin is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340.

