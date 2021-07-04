Partly Cloudy icon
31-year-old man fatally shot during argument in Macomb County, police say

Authorities pronounced the victim deceased at the scene

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 28-year-old man was taken into police custody Saturday night in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Chesterfield Township.

According to authorities, the Chesterfield Township Police Department received a 911 call at about 11 p.m. from a man who said he had just shot someone. Officers were dispatched to the home, located near the intersection of Meldrum Street and Jefferson Avenue, where they attempted to render aid to the victim.

Police said the 28-year-old man came to the victim’s home, got into an argument that escalated and shot the victim.

The suspected gunman was taken into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-2450.

