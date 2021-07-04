Driver and passenger shot at during Detroit road rage incident

Police say the vehicle was inspected and one round hit the passenger side door just under its handle.

DETROIT – The driver and passenger of a vehicle were shot at Saturday at around 12:30 a.m. in Detroit, Michigan State Police say.

According to police, the incident happened on the southbound M-10 freeway. The driver stated the scene unfolded between Linwood and Wyoming.

At the time the driver was in the left lane when a white car in the right lane started the road rage incident while two vehicles were in the center lane.

The driver added that she heard two gunshots fired from the white car.

Police say the vehicle was inspected and one round hit the passenger side door just under its handle.

Read more: