FEMA officials scheduled to assess flood damage in Metro Detroit on Thursday

DETROIT – It will be a busy week in Metro Detroit as FEMA officials are set to arrive in the area to assess flood damage on Thursday, July 8.

FEMA officials are going to evaluate the damage the recent floods had on the region.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is urging impacted city residents to keep photographs of damaged property in addition to receipts showing the money spent on cleanup efforts.

Duggan has promised city residents help to recover from the massive flooding.

That assistance is coming from the White House. President Joe Biden was in Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday and met with Duggan to discuss the issue.

“He had time after doing all of the other things to sit down with me and talk about the flooding issues in Detroit,” said Duggan. “He’s been a huge Detroit supporter all along and he’s going to help us.”

Ad

Duggan spoke to Local 4 News about his conversation with Biden.

“He told his staff that he wanted the emergency order done for Detroit as fast as legally possible so we can get money into the hands of our residents for reimbursements as quickly as possible,” added Duggan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested FEMA review the damages and response costs due to the heavy rainfall and flooding in Wayne County.

The agency will decide whether to recommend that Biden declare a disaster, freeing up federal funds to impacted residents.

Read: President Joe Biden visits Traverse City to promote infrastructure plan

Read more: Biden goes in for cherries on campaign-style Michigan trip