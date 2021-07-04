Investigation launched after vehicle catches fire in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A vehicle burst into flames in the middle of the night near Lapeer Park in Dearborn.

Video of the Saturday night fire has gone viral on social media.

The fire happened on Roulo Street, near Wyoming and Dix avenues. The pavement still showed marks from the fire Sunday afternoon.

“I’m not too sure what happened last night, but I wake up in the morning and I saw this mess,” said Ameen Omar, who lives nearby.

Overnight, an SUV had flames pouring out the front end. Cellphone video captured the chaotic scene. A loud bang can be heard in the video at one point.

A woman -- who is hoping to remain anonymous -- said she’s concerned that the loud sound was from a firework and wonders if a celebratory pyrotechnic device could have been the cause of the blaze. A group of young adults were reportedly playing with the explosives nearby.

Packaging from fireworks could still be found Sunday afternoon.

That neighbor said she called 911 immediately.

“I called the police. I called the fire department,” she said. “I called everyone.”

Dearborn fire crews were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

Omar, who lives with his children nearby, said he’s happy no one was hurt.

““The kids here, they all play around here,” Omar said. “I’m worried for my kids and It’s hard to believe.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.

