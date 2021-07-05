Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for missing 53-year-old man

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

David Curry (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a 53-year-old man last seen June 21.

According to authorities, David Curry was last seen by his sister at her home, located near the intersection of Keystone Street and Outer Drive. Police said she left the location at about 9:30 a.m. and when she returned, he was gone.

Family members and friends have reportedly not heard from him since he left.

David CurryDetails
Age53 years old
Height5′1
Weight105 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes

Anyone who has seen David Curry or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

