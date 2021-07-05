Detroit Popcorn Company under new ownership after controversy surrounding racist remarks

DETROIT – After much controversy the new owner of the Detroit Popcorn Company is happy to bring change to the business that has been operating almost a whole century.

The new owner is looking forward to the future.

”I look at this endeavor as a true blessing,” said Kenneth Harris, the new owner of the Detroit Popcorn Company.

”It came totally as a surprise. I never would have ever dreamed in my life that I would own and be the proprietor of a popcorn company,” said Harris.

The transition of ownership came after one of the former owners made racist comments during the George Floyd protests last year that created backlash.

That incident led to the company losing several partnerships and sponsors.

“Sadly, the comments that were made in my opinion did some damage to the business and the integrity of the business, lost some decent corporate clients,” said Harris.

Read: Former Detroit Popcorn owner under fire for allegedly making racist comments; previous owner buys back company

Ad

Read more: David Farber repurchases Detroit Popcorn Company, plans sell business to black investors

Even with that Harris has been able to create new relationships in the African American community and plans to create even more.

”We’re partnering with the Detroit Public Schools Foundation. We reached out to sororities and fraternities,” he said.

With so much new opportunity, there is no limit to where the company can go from here.

”The time of being an African American business owner is absolutely wonderful right now. There’s a sensitivity. Why not take advantage of it, but at the same time you have quality service and integrity,” said Harris.

Harris says this is only the beginning of positive news for the company.