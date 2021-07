Drivers are advised to take an alternative route.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Dequindre Road is closed from Avon to School roads in Rochester Hills due to a large sinkhole, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s office.

Drivers are advised to take an alternative route.

At this time it is unknown when the area will open up to traffic again.

