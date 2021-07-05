Partly Cloudy icon
Man in 20s stabbed to death in Clinton Township; woman in custody, police say

‘Female acquaintance’ of man in custody, police say

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

A crime scene.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man in his 20s was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in Clinton Township, and a female acquaintance was taken into custody, police said.

Clinton Township officers were called around 6 a.m. Monday (July 5) to the Eastwood Village apartment complex.

Authorities said a man in his 20s was suffering from a single stab wound. He was taken to McLaren Hospital in Mt. Clemens, where he died from his injury, according to officials.

Police said a “female acquaintance” of the man is in custody at the Clinton Township Police Department.

No additional information has been revealed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7802.

