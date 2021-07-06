Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy works to raise money after burst water pipe destroys studio

Students showed off skills on Monday

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Fundraiser for flooded dance studio
Fundraiser for flooded dance studio

DETROIT – Students at the Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy held a fundraiser on Monday just yards away from the New Center dance studio.

A water pipe burst in the ceiling above the studio’s dance floors, making the facilities unusable. That’s why the students were outside trying to raise money to make repairs.

They hope to raise enough money to renovate the studio or move the academy’s operations somewhere else.

“We have costs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in materials and supplies and our dance floors are over $10,000,” Debra White-Hunt, with the academy, said.

The academy’s summer camp has moved from New Center to the Detroit School for the Performing Arts and will last until the end of the month.

