Residents begin cleaning up after Warren condo explosion

WARREN, Mich. – One person was killed in a condo explosion that happened on Villa Pointe Drive in Warren on Sunday (July 4) night.

Police said a double condo exploded at about 6:12 p.m. Nearby residents took video of the incident that showed how intense the flames were after the initial explosion.

“Two condos have been completely obliterated. Unfortunately, there is one deceased male,” said Warren fire Commissioner Wilbert McAdams. “We found the owner in the basement.”

Two condos were destroyed in the explosion and many more were damaged. Debris were found as far as several blocks away.

Officials said it could take months to determine the cause of the explosion. Nearby residents told Local 4 they could smell the odor of natural gas before the explosion.

Liz Davis lives at the end of the block. Davis said she still can’t believe what happened.

“I can’t believe it,” she said.” It’s such a nice neighborhood.”

