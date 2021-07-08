Man sentenced to prison for attacking Black teenager at Monroe park

MONROE, Mich. – Lee Mouat was sentenced Thursday to 60 months in prison for willfully causing bodily injury to a Black teenager because of the teen’s race.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Mouat admitted he had confronted a group of Black teenagers, including the victim, at a state park in Monroe. Court documents said he admitted to repeatedly using racial slurs, said that Black people had no right to use the are and then struck one of the teenagers in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several teeth and fracturing his jaw.

Mouat pleaded guilty in March. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for the hate crime.