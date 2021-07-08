Cloudy icon
75º

Local News

Man sentenced to prison for attacking Black teenager at Monroe park

‘The defendant brutally attacked teenagers at a public beach because these young people are Black,’ said assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Monroe
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Hate Crime
,
Monroe County (Michigan)
,
Newport
,
Attack
,
Department Of Justice
,
Federal Case
,
Federal Charge
,
Monroe County
,
Sentencing
,
Sentenced
,
Lee Mouat
,
Lee James Mouat Jr.
,
Lee James Mouat
Lee James Mouat Jr.
Lee James Mouat Jr. (WDIV)

MONROE, Mich. – Lee Mouat was sentenced Thursday to 60 months in prison for willfully causing bodily injury to a Black teenager because of the teen’s race.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Mouat admitted he had confronted a group of Black teenagers, including the victim, at a state park in Monroe. Court documents said he admitted to repeatedly using racial slurs, said that Black people had no right to use the are and then struck one of the teenagers in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several teeth and fracturing his jaw.

Mouat pleaded guilty in March. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for the hate crime.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: