Michigan tech giant uses Great Lakes to create new bourbon

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Varchasvi Shankar had some downtime during the pandemic, so he used it to expand his dream and create a new Michigan-made bourbon.

For Shankar, holding a bottle of his own brand of bourbon is a dream come true -- which is saying something for someone with a multi-million dollar global tech company in Bloomfield Hills. V2Soft is a leading provider of IT services, consulting and staffing.

Shankar said the secret to Varchas Whiskey is buying aged barrels from premium bourbons, clean water from the Great Lakes and a few exotic special ingredients.

The bourbon is distilled at private small distilleries in various states and Varchas and his team swoop in to add their own touches and ingredients before aging the bourbon more.

More information on Varchas Whiskey can be found on its official website here.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.