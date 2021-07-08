Cloudy icon
Police: Semi truck driver says trailer shot at on I-75 in Brownstown

Michigan State Police investigating shooting Thursday morning

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich.Michigan State Police are investigating a believed road rage shooting targeting a semi truck on I-75 early Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver of a semi truck called 911 at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday saying he was involved in a road rage incident. The driver reported that the driver of another vehicle shot at the truck’s trailer several times on I-75 at Dix Toledo Road in Brownstown Township.

The make of the vehicle accused of firing shots at the truck is currently unknown.

That portion of the freeway was closed early Thursday morning as police investigated the incident. The freeway has since reopened as of 5:55 a.m.

You can check traffic conditions right here.

No additional details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

