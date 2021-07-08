Police: Semi truck driver says trailer shot at on I-75 in Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a believed road rage shooting targeting a semi truck on I-75 early Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver of a semi truck called 911 at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday saying he was involved in a road rage incident. The driver reported that the driver of another vehicle shot at the truck’s trailer several times on I-75 at Dix Toledo Road in Brownstown Township.

The make of the vehicle accused of firing shots at the truck is currently unknown.

That portion of the freeway was closed early Thursday morning as police investigated the incident. The freeway has since reopened as of 5:55 a.m.

The semi driver stated a passenger vehicle (unknown make) shot at the trailer striking it multiple times. Troopers shut the freeway for an article search. The freeway has reopened. Pending further investigation. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 8, 2021

No additional details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

