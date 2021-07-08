Retiring Clinton Township barber gives final haircuts of career

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Philip “Phil” Mannella, 85, is retiring after working as a barber for more than 65 years.

He grew up on Detroit’s east side and went to the Detroit St. Ambrose Catholic High School. He graduated from Green’s Barber College in Detroit in 1954. He went to hair styling school at City Barber College in Detroit in 1963.

From 1954 to 1961, he worked at Guy’s Barber Shop in Grosse Pointe. He opened his shop in Clinton Township in 1961. His last day was Thursday (July 8).

Watch the full story in the video above.

