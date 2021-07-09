Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith faces judge on embezzlement, misconduct in office charges

Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith in court on embezzlement charges

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith faced a judge Friday for a preliminary hearing in an embezzling case.

He pleaded guilty to federal obstruction of justice charges and is headed to prison, but Friday’s hearing was regarding the state charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office.

Smith is accused of embezzling $600,000 from drug and forfeiture funds. It’s alleged Smith used the money to throw holiday parties, getting a security system for his house and donations to various nonprofits -- including his children’s school.

Friday’s hearing included testimony from Macomb County officials about spending from forfeiture funds between 2012 and 2018.

Smith’s defense team raised numerous objections, called the allegations “complete mischaracterization,” and said the funds at the center of the case weren’t hidden and were routinely audited.

If convicted, Smith could face decades behind bars.

