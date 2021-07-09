Cloudy icon
Joe Louis Greenway receives $4 million in federal funding

Construction on the greenway began in June

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Joe Louis Greenway is one step closer to becoming a reality after it was announced Friday it will receive $4 million in federal funding.

The project aims to connect neighborhoods in Detroit, Dearborn, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

The Joe Louis Greenway is a proposed 27.5-mile-long pathway that will connect pre-existing paths -- like the Dequindre Cut and RiverWalk -- to provide a safe loop for walking, jogging, riding bikes and more.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence said the federal funding will make the project safer, easier to navigate and more eco-friendly.

“We’re going to create an area where people can ride their bikes and walk. That’s a progressive city,” Lawrence said. “That’s a city that embraced that we need to invest in climate resilient infrastructure.”

The project started construction on Detroit’s west side. It is expected to be finished in 2022.

