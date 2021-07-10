Community staple Elliott’s Bakery of Trenton standing strong after 90 years in business

TRENTON, Mich. – For 90 years, Elliott’s Bakery in downtown Trenton has been serving decadent treats.

“It’s kind of surreal almost unbelievable that the bakery has been open this long and I’m blessed to be able to continue the legacy here,” said Kris Davidson, owner of Elliott’s Bakery.

Davidson grew up in the area and throughout the highs and lows that life brings, one constant was her beloved butter bud.

“When I would come in I would ask the previous owners for the recipe,” said Davidson.

They told her she would have to buy the bakery to find out, which Davidson ended up doing.

She bought the bakery three years ago continuing a tradition that’s woven itself into the fabric of this downriver community.

“It’s an institution down here, it really is everyone knows Elliott’s Bakery,” said Bobby Vidojevski, whose family previously owned the business.

It’s the kind of place where you are greeted by name.

Elliott’s Bakery is known for its freshly made bread and signature chocolate and vanilla long johns.

“Everything made from scratch, homemade, nothing bought, nothing frozen, old fashioned way,” said Cindy Jolly-Smelter, who has worked at Elliott’s Bakery for 35 years.

Elliott’s Bakery opened in 1931 at the cusp of the Great Depression. Nearly a century later, it’s a symbol of small town America and the generations of families that ensured its success.

“When people think of an old town feel bakery, it comes to mind for people who live in the area,” said Vidojevski.

