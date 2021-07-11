Oakland County grandmother demands answers after home is shot up with family inside

PONTIAC, Mich. – The homeowner said she was inside her house with her family Thursday night when she heard a loud boom. That boom was someone shooting at her house.

“I was like, ‘Those were gunshots,’” said Constance Simmons-Hanley. “So, we all ran into another room and dived on the floor.”

Simmons-Hanley recalled the shocking moments from outside her Pontiac home that happened Thursday at about 11 p.m. She her family was visiting from out of town and they were having a family night with her and her daughter when the shooting happened.

Simmons-Hanley is retired after working in the medical field for 29 years. She said she’s is confused why someone would do this and who did it?

“The police said ‘The shooting they did, they had intentions on hurting someone and they may come back and retaliate,’” Simmons-Hanley said. “That’s my biggest fear.”

Ad

Local 4 counted at least seven bullet holes from the outside that were leading into her daughter’s room. Police believe it was a case of mistaken identity. Constance said she knows it is.

“I don’t know who did it. I don’t know if they’ll come back, so my life is on pins and needles. Whoever did this, please leave us alone. If I did anything to you, come to me and talk to me. Guns are not the answer and bullets don’t have names,” Simmons-Hanley said. “They need Jesus in their life now more than ever.”

Police are looking for any security cameras in that area and they are looking for any tips in this case.

Oakland Forward gave her a donation to help out with repairs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951.

More: Oakland County news