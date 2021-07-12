Live stream: Vice President Harris speaks at Detroit events amid visit

DETROIT – Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking at several events at the TCF Center Monday afternoon during her visit to Detroit.

The vice president will first hold a voting rights listening session at 2 p.m., and then she is set to deliver remarks during a COVID vaccine mobilization event at 3:25 p.m., both at the TCF Center.

The vice president is visiting Detroit on Monday, July 12 -- a trip that was scheduled to take place in June, but was postponed due to severe weather affecting the region at the end of the month.

Harris is also scheduled to speak during a reelection event for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at 5:25 p.m. Monday, but that event will not be live streamed.

Whitmer, a Democrat, is running for a second term as the state’s governor in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

