Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Detroit Monday

DETROIT – Vice President Kamala Harris will travel Monday to Detroit.

She was originally scheduled to visit in June, but the trip was postponed due to storms and flooding.

At 2 p.m., Harris will take part in a voting rights listening session at the TCF Center. Afterward, she is expected to speak about Metro Detroit’s vaccination rates.

At 5:25 p.m., Harris will speak at a Whitmer for Michigan event. This will also be at the TCF center.

She is expected to fly back to Washington, D.C. at 6:30 p.m.

