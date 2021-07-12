Cloudy icon
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Detroit Monday

Harris expected to encourage vaccinations, voting rights

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Clark Atlanta University, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
DETROIT – Vice President Kamala Harris will travel Monday to Detroit.

She was originally scheduled to visit in June, but the trip was postponed due to storms and flooding.

At 2 p.m., Harris will take part in a voting rights listening session at the TCF Center. Afterward, she is expected to speak about Metro Detroit’s vaccination rates.

At 5:25 p.m., Harris will speak at a Whitmer for Michigan event. This will also be at the TCF center.

She is expected to fly back to Washington, D.C. at 6:30 p.m.

