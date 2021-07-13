Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

Live stream: Detroit police provide update on fatal banquet hall shooting

Watch live at 2 p.m. Tuesday

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Detroit Shooting
,
Detroit Police
,
Live Stream
,
Watch Live
,
Live Video
,
News Conference
,
Shooting
,
Crime
,
Chalmers Street
,
Chalmers Banquet Hall
,
Local News
,
Outer Drive
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Police are holding a news conference to provide an update on a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Detroit banquet hall early Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the video player above.

One person has died and five people have been injured in a shooting outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on Detroit’s east side Tuesday morning. Six people in total -- three men and three women -- were shot, and one of the men died.

Police initially believed that the six people were targeted in a drive-by shooting outside of the banquet hall on Chalmers Street near East Outer Drive. However, investigation has led police to believe that it may have actually been a shootout.

Officials think there may have been about 100 people at the venue at the time of the incident.

Police have not yet announced a suspect or motive as of Tuesday morning amid an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: