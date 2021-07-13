Live stream: Detroit police provide update on fatal banquet hall shooting

DETROIT – Police are holding a news conference to provide an update on a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Detroit banquet hall early Tuesday morning.

One person has died and five people have been injured in a shooting outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on Detroit’s east side Tuesday morning. Six people in total -- three men and three women -- were shot, and one of the men died.

Police initially believed that the six people were targeted in a drive-by shooting outside of the banquet hall on Chalmers Street near East Outer Drive. However, investigation has led police to believe that it may have actually been a shootout.

Update: Detectives marked at least 20 casings at the scene.



They now believe this could have been a shootout.



This is an ongoing investigation.



Again, if you have any information please speak up! — Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) July 13, 2021

Officials think there may have been about 100 people at the venue at the time of the incident.

Police have not yet announced a suspect or motive as of Tuesday morning amid an ongoing investigation.