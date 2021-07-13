Live stream: Detroit police provide update on fatal banquet hall shooting

DETROIT – Police are holding a news conference to provide an update on a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Detroit banquet hall early Tuesday morning.
One person has died and five people have been injured in a shooting outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on Detroit’s east side Tuesday morning. Six people in total -- three men and three women -- were shot, and one of the men died.
Police initially believed that the six people were targeted in a drive-by shooting outside of the banquet hall on Chalmers Street near East Outer Drive. However, investigation has led police to believe that it may have actually been a shootout.
Update: Detectives marked at least 20 casings at the scene.— Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) July 13, 2021
They now believe this could have been a shootout.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Again, if you have any information please speak up!
Officials think there may have been about 100 people at the venue at the time of the incident.
Police have not yet announced a suspect or motive as of Tuesday morning amid an ongoing investigation.