DETROIT – Six people have been shot at a banquet hall on Detroit’s east side.

One man died in the shooting, Five other people are recovering.

It happened early Tuesday morning at the Chalmers Banquet Hall on Chalmers near East Outer Drive.

Detroit Police are on the scene investigating. The man who died is in his 30s. Two other men were injured along with three women.

