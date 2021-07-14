Park on Detroit’s west side reopens after major renovations

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan was joined by others as they officially re-opened Zussman Park on Detroit’s west side Wednesday.

“They love it. They say it’s the best park,” said Alize Raines.

Alize Raines said the new and improved Zussman Park -- located near the intersection of Davision Street and Dexter Avenue -- is a big hit for her girls. She lives just down the street and said for years it was an abandoned area that wasn’t safe for her kids, but now that’s a different story.

“I see it’s gated, so it’s not like they can just run into the street or anything,” said Raines.

That’s something Rayshaun Landrum -- the landscape designer and project manager of the new park -- remembered when he designed the park.

Ad

“It was all in the works of the community. We had multiple community meetings just to get behind the wants and the needs of the park and also addressing issues and concerns,” said Rayshaun Landrum.

After months of planning, the city of Detroit re-opened and re-dedicated the park back to the community Wednesday, and now it’s better than ever. We’re talking about $850,000 worth of new upgrades -- paid by both the Strategic Neighborhood and City Bond Funds.

There are new swings, playground equipment, outside fitness equipment and a mural created by artist Mario Moore.

Kenneth Albert said this is a huge improvement.

“It was nothing like this. It was nothing like how it is right now,” said Kenneth Albert.

More: Community news