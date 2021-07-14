Police: Man fatally shot outside club on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man has died Wednesday after being shot in the chest and arms outside a gentleman’s club on Detroit’s west side.

According to Detroit police, surveillance footage early Wednesday morning captured two men firing shots from an SUV at a man in the parking lot of a gentleman’s club near Southfield Road and I-96. The victim, who was in his late 20s, was reportedly shot in the chest and the arms.

Officials say people at the club pulled the victim inside in an attempt to render aid. The man reportedly died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they are still looking for the men accused of firing shots from the SUV.

No additional details have been provided at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

