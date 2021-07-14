28-year-old man killed overnight outside Detroit strip club, police say

The scene of a July 14, 2021, shooting outside a strip club on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – A 28-year-old man was killed overnight outside a strip club on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 14) outside the Dolla Bills strip club in the 17000 block of Plymouth Road near the Southfield Freeway.

Two men in dark clothing approached the strip club while the 28-year-old was in the parking lot, and they started to fire shots, authorities said.

The shoots fled south on Longacre Street in a dark-colored SUV, according to officials.

Several people pulled the 28-year-old into the club to try to help him with his injuries, police said. Officers rendered aid until medical officials arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detroit police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.