Partly Cloudy icon
82º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 14, 2021

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Macomb County, Oakland County, Local, Local 4, Local 4 News, Live, Live Stream, Watch Live
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

MDOT expects to open northbound lane of I-75 in Troy after truck fire

That stretch was badly damaged Monday when the tanker exploded. Some lanes might not be fixed and open until August.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email