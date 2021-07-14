MDOT expects to open lane on northbound I-75 in Troy following tanker truck fire

MDOT expects to open northbound lane of I-75 in Troy after truck fire

TROY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation expects to reopen a northbound lane of I-75 Wednesday afternoon or evening after a chaotic tanker truck fire heavily damaged the freeway.

MDTO crews had reopened a northbound lane Tuesday.

Watch: Video shows I-75 scorched day after fuel tanker fire in Troy

MDOT said the stretch of I-75 was so badly damaged by the tanker fire that it might not be fixed until August.

The northbound lane is expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Crews worked Wednesday morning to remove damaged concrete and resurfacing the freeway. The median was also replaced due to the damage caused by the heat.

Ad

Watch: Video shows moments leading up to tanker truck fire on I-75 in Troy

Check traffic conditions in real time here.