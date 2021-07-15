Partly Cloudy icon
‘He died a hero’: Teammate says NHL goalie saved others in deadly fireworks incident

Matiss Kivlenieks killed on July 4

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: NHL, Memorial, Fireworks, Fatal Fireworks, Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus, Novi, Manny Legace, Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial, Memorial Service
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – A memorial service was held on Thursday outside Columbus to honor the life of NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks.

Kivlenieks, 24, was killed when a firework explosion struck him in the chest July 4 during a party at Manny Legace’s house in Novi. Legace was Kivlenieks’ coach with the Blue Jackets.

Read: Emotional Manny Legace speaks at Matiss Kivlenieks’ memorial service: ‘He became a son to us’

Legace spoke publicly for the first time about what happened that night and the heartbreak it has caused. He said his relationship with Kivlenieks was like father and son.

“I love you. I will always love you. You were my son and you’re a great friend to everybody here,” Legace said.

Current Blue Jackets goalie, Elvis Merzļikins, said he was standing right there with his pregnant wife when the mortar was heading in their direction.

“He saved my son, my wife and me,” Merzļikins said. “He died a hero.

He said he believes Kivlenieks blocked the mortar to keep it from hitting anyone else.

