I-94 closed at Lodge Freeway in Detroit due to flooding

DETROIT – Both directions of I-94 are closed Friday morning in Detroit due to flooding.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), all lanes on eastbound and westbound I-94 are closed at the Lodge Freeway (M-10) because of flooding.

Flooding on I-94

Location: Both Directions I-94 at M-10

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Flooding

County: Wayne

Event Message: Water Over Roadway EB/WB I-94 Btwn I-75 and M-10 across all lanes. Proceed with Caution.@i94Detroit @DTWeetin — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 16, 2021

Drivers are urged to be cautious and avoid the area, as well as any roads with standing water.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Michigan’s Wayne and Washtenaw counties until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Officials say between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far as of 10:08 a.m. Friday.

Flood concerns initially decreased after heavy rains did not hit the region Thursday afternoon as expected. However, a significant amount of rain is still forecasted to hit southeastern Michigan throughout the day Friday, which may still cause flooding.

I-94 in Metro Detroit was hit particularly hard by heavy rains and subsequent flooding in June.