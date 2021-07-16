Cloudy icon
67º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

I-94 closed at Lodge Freeway in Detroit due to flooding

Both directions of I-94 closed at M-10 amid heavy rains

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Flooding, Flood, I-94, Metro Detroit, Detroit, Rain, Heavy Rains, Weather, Local News, Local, News
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Both directions of I-94 are closed Friday morning in Detroit due to flooding.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), all lanes on eastbound and westbound I-94 are closed at the Lodge Freeway (M-10) because of flooding.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and avoid the area, as well as any roads with standing water.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Michigan’s Wayne and Washtenaw counties until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Officials say between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far as of 10:08 a.m. Friday.

Flood concerns initially decreased after heavy rains did not hit the region Thursday afternoon as expected. However, a significant amount of rain is still forecasted to hit southeastern Michigan throughout the day Friday, which may still cause flooding.

View: Live weather radar: Tracking more rain in SE Michigan

I-94 in Metro Detroit was hit particularly hard by heavy rains and subsequent flooding in June.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email