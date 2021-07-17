Salon ransacked in burglary on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – The owner of Amor Natural Way Hair Salon said the thieves broke into her hair salon on Detroit’s westside late Tuesday night.

Amor Leak thought her business was secure because it’s gated with barbed wire on the top. So, how did they get in and get out? She said they jumped over the gate, which is shorter, and took pretty much everything.

“I was coming to meet the painter to finish my sign on my salon,” Leak said.

Amor Leak said she was just finishing up the final touches of her new salon, Amor Natural Way Hair Salon, located on Grand River Avenue. She closed up shop Tuesday night, but when she returned on Wednesday morning, she knew something was wrong.

“I saw that my air condition that I just had installed in this window wasn’t there like it was the day before,” Leak said. “I got inside and my doors were unlocked, left unlocked and the stylist always locks up. I came in to discover my salon in shambles. Everything was thrown everywhere, drawers taken out and dumped.”

Amor showed us photos of the damage, her new shop was destroyed, and everything was gone.

“The TV, the big flat screen was here and the fridge was in the back behind the bathroom,” Leak said of the damage. “This is broken now because they ripped everything and pulled everything out.”

But that’s not all the burglars did.

“They used the bathroom. They did a number two and then they stuffed it with paper towels, not the toilet paper and they stole the plunger,” Leak said. “They didn’t flush it. Then took the plunger, it’s the oddest thing.”

Leak now has this message for those behind all of this: “Stop taking from your own people. I’m a young, melanated woman here just looking to build and start something to pass on to my son and his children.”

Amor said what’s even more frustrating about this situation, is that she already hired a security company to install a security system next week.

Detroit Police are investigating.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the salon. You can donate here.

