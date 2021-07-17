Suspect in Detroit banquet hall shooting that killed 1, wounded 5 charged with murder

DETROIT – Detroit resident Samuel Spencer Tipton, 30, has been charged in connection with a recent fatal banquet hall shooting on the city’s east side.

During the shooting outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on Tuesday one of the victims, Detroit resident Lorenzo Gains,30, died.

The suspect is also facing charges in connection with the non-fatal shooting of the other victims from Detroit including a 26-year-old woman, 34-year-old woman, 43-year-old woman, 43-year-old man and 46-year-old man.

Details: Detroit police make arrest, will shut down banquet hall after 1 killed, 5 hurt in overnight shooting

Ad

Tipton has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession and seven counts of felony firearm.

“This case is representative of the escalating violence that is pummeling our region and America’s most populous cities. It is way too easy to try and settle any perceived issues with firearms,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“It is no longer true to say that children are the ones that cannot control their tempers, emotions, and disputes. Adults have zoomed to the top of that list.”

On Tuesday, interim Detroit police chief, James White, confirmed “well over 100 people” were inside the banquet hall before the shooting.

As of Tuesday, White did not know if all the shooting victims were targeted.

No further details are being released because the case is still under investigation.

Ad

Tipton was arraigned in the 36th District Court on Saturday and remains in jail.

The suspect’s probable cause conference is on July 26 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 2.

More: Detroit police: Suspect identified in shooting outside banquet hall that injured 5, killed 1