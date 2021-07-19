Nearly $4 million in assistance available for Oakland County residents facing hardship due to pandemic

The Oakland County Executive and Oakland County Board of Commissioners have allocated $3.9 million in CARES Act money in this third round of rent, mortgage, and utility assistance to cover late gas, water, or electric bills or mortgage, rent, or association fees that are in arrears.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Nearly $4 million in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance is available for qualified Oakland County residents whose payments are overdue because of hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oakland County Neighborhood and Housing Development Division is currently accepting applications for this one-time grant at www.oakgov.com/RMU until all funds are gone.

“As we emerge from the dire health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that economic recovery is just beginning for many of our neighbors,” County Executive Dave Coulter said.

“This program is intended to provide assistance for basic housing needs which are fundamental for our residents to get back on their feet and feel secure moving forward.”

The Oakland County Executive and Oakland County Board of Commissioners have allocated $3.9 million in CARES Act money in this third round of rent, mortgage, and utility assistance to cover late gas, water, or electric bills or mortgage, rent, or association fees that are in arrears.

Ad

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

• Be a legal resident of Oakland County with a State of Michigan ID or license

• Have a household income less than 80 percent of the area median income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

• Have an inability to pay due to a temporary job loss, reduced work hours, or other income hardship that have been caused by COVID-19

• Have not received assistance from any other source for the same activity and period of time as requested through this program

• The bills must be connected to the applicant’s primary residence.

• The applicant’s landlord or mortgage company must agree to participate in the program.

There is no maximum benefit. Oakland County Neighborhood and Housing Development Division will review applications on a first come, first served, first qualified basis.

Applications are also available in Spanish, Hindi, Arabic, and Simplified Chinese and can be requested by contacting Oakland County Neighborhood & Housing Development Division at 248-858-0730 or OCHousingRelief@oakgov.com.

Ad

The application can be completed online at oakgov.com/RMU.

Applicants who do not have a computer or access to the Internet may pick up a hard copy of the application at the following locations or an application can be requested by contacting Oakland County Neighborhood & Housing Development Division at 248-858-0730 or OCHousingRelief@oakgov.com:

• Oakland County Neighborhood & Housing Development Division, 250 Elizabeth Lake Rd., Ste. 1900, Pontiac

• North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Bldg. 34 East, Pontiac

• Novi 52-1 District Court, 48150 Grand River Ave., Novi

• South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Rd., Southfield

• Brandon Township Clerk’s Office, 395 Mill St., Ortonville

Completed applications may be mailed or dropped off at the above locations.

Ad

Read more: Oakland County headlines