Motown Museum announces ‘Amplify: The Sound of Detroit’ singing competition

Detroit’s Motown Museum is seeking audition videos for its “Amplify: The Sound of Detroit” singing competition.

Audition videos are being accepted now through September 3.

The competition is open to solo singers and groups of two to five - all must be over the age of 16.

Those entering will need to submit a one minute personal statement video and an audition video of them singing two songs.

The grand prize winner will get $5,000 cash, a two-hour mentorship session with world-renowned Musical Director, Kern Brantley and the chance to record their single in the Hitsville NEXT Stern Recording Studio.

For more information and to submit you videos click here.

