Boil water notice issued for part of Farmington Hills after power failure

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The south and southwest portions of Farmington Hills are under a precautionary boil water notice issued Wednesday morning after a power failure at a Great Lakes Water Authority booster station.

The Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner, Jim Nash, said the general area affected is east of Haggerty Road, west of Farmington Road, north of 8 Mile Road, and south of M-5.

The loss of power caused a loss of pressure, prompting this precautionary boil water notice.

Here’s a map showing the affected area:

Here’s the statement from Nash on what prompted this boil water notice:

A loss of pressure due to DTE power fails has been identified as the reason for the boil water notice. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended because a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. Bacteria generally are not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Although no contamination has been detected, as a precaution, all water customers in the affected area are advised to boil water used for drinking and cooking. Boiling the water will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute and allowed to cool before consumption. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. The water system in this area will be flushed and samples will be collected. The boil water notice will be lifted once the laboratory confirms that the water is safe to drink. Our water hotline, 248-858-1555, will be updated when the notice is lifted.

