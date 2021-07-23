Precautionary boil water advisory ended for Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A precautionary boil water notice issued in Farmington Hills this week has ended.

Farmington Hills officials announced that a precautionary boil water advisory has ended as of 7:17 a.m. Friday after being issued Wednesday, July 21.

Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash said the affected area generally included those east of Haggerty Road, west of Farmington Road, north of Eight Mile Road and south of M-5. Those affected no longer need to boil water before using it for drinking or cooking.

The boil water notice was issued as a precaution after a power failure at a Great Lakes Water Authority station caused a loss of pressure, which could allow pollutants to enter the system. Officials said Wednesday that no contaminants had been detected in the water, hence the precautionary advisory.

You can find drinking water notifications for Oakland County here.

