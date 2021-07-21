Mostly Cloudy icon
Judge: Former Michigan priest will stand trial on criminal sexual conduct charges

Gary Berthiaume charged with additional felonies in June

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline provides information and resources for survivors and can be reached at 855-864-2374.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County judge ruled that there is enough evidence against a former priest to send him to trial for criminal sexual conduct charges, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Officials said Gary Berthiaume, 80, was bound over to circuit court on Wednesday (July 21) in Oakland County’s 47th District Court. He is facing two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a 15-year felony. Wednesday’s ruling is regarding a case against him in which he was charged last year.

Berthiaume was charged with additional felonies in June regarding two new cases. All three cases stem from allegations of abuse that took place in the 1970s and involved three different people who were between the ages of 13 and 15 at the time of the abuse.

Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington during that time.

Dates for preliminary exams in the newest cases have not been set yet.

How to submit Catholic church clergy abuse information

Catholic church clergy abuse information can be sent to the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel online, via the phone, or via email.

  • Call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Send information via email to aginvestigations@michigan.gov.
  • Submit a tip through an online form by clicking here (you have the option to remain anonymous).

