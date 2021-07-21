Man, 2 dogs killed by hit-and-run driver while walking along road in Lapeer; woman arrested

LAPEER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man and his two dogs were struck and killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver while they were walking on the shoulder of a roadway in Lapeer Township, according to police. Officials said they took a woman into custody a short time later.

Authorities were called at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday (July 20) to Hunters Creek Road west of Five Lakes Road in Metamora. A caller told officials a man was injured and two dogs had apparently been killed along the side of the road.

When police arrived, they found a 59-year-old Metamora man suffering from severe injuries. Vehicle debris at the scene showed he had been hurt in a hit-and-run crash, officials said.

Investigation revealed the man had been walking east along the south shoulder of the roadway with his poodle and pit bull when he was struck by an eastbound car, police said.

Officials took the man to McLaren Lapeer Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after 8 a.m., they said.

Both dogs were dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Evidence and debris at the scene led police to believe the hit-and-run driver was in a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received an unrelated call at 7:24 a.m. about that type of vehicle driving erratically on Rochester Road toward Leonard, police said.

Oakland County deputies stopped the car and spoke to the driver, a 28-year-old Columbiaville woman. She was the only person inside the Malibu, officials said.

She was eventually taken into custody and lodged at the Lapeer County Jail, according to authorities.

The investigation into this case continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Lapeer Township police at 810-664-3700 or the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at 810-245-1381.