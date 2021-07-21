Worshipers say they were harassed outside Warren mosque

Worshippers say they were harassed outside mosque in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Tuesday marked an important day in the Muslim calendar, but worshipers at a mosque in Warren said they don’t feel welcome.

“It’s like Christmas and to have people attack you on a holy day it does hurt a little bit more,” worshiper Mubarak Mozeb.

Muslim worshipers said they were harassed on Tuesday during early morning prayers.

“They started intimidating, yelling, cussing. using vulgarity. We didn’t expect that,” said Dr. Rabbi Alam with the American Muslim Political Action Committee.

Hundreds gathered at the mosque in Warren for Eid celebrations, marking the end of Hajj -- a five day pilgrimage observed by Muslims around the world.

The Al Ihsaan Islamic Center was purchased last year. Three months after the old church was acquired, a man armed with a hammer drove up and broke five windows.

A year later, worshipers fear a pattern of intimidation.

“I’m a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan War, being a Muslim American serving this country and then when it comes to the point where we deserve to be loved and respected, then here we go,” Alam said.

They said that they don’t feel welcomed in their neighborhood at 10 Mile and Ryan Road but want to extend an olive branch.

The doors of all the mosques in America are open for close-minded people. Come on down talk with us, we’re your neighbors, we’re you’re fellow UAW members, we’re your doctors, engineers, the people at the gas stations. You see us every day,” Mozeb said.

Worshipers did call 911 shortly after the incident. They plan to file a police report on Wednesday.

