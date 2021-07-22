Ex-Eastern Michigan University track star sentenced in crash that killed mother of 2

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former Eastern Michigan University track star Boaz Cheboiywo was sentenced Wednesday for a drunken driving crash that killed 38-year-old mother, Christen Knight.

Knight’s family members made statements on how their lives will never be the same.

“Today’s our anniversary. It would be our third year together,” her husband, Michael Knight said. He held one of his wife’s remaining possessions -- an Eastern Michigan University hoodie.

“She wore this hoodie, she went to Eastern Michigan too. This is all I have of my wife. You took her away. You took her away from her kids,” he said.

Christen Knight’s mother, Janice Caswell, also had a few choice words about the void now created in her life.

“She will not be able to bring her children, my grandchildren to see me ever again,” she said.

Cheboiywo couldn’t even hold back the tears himself as he begged for forgiveness.

“I’m devastated by my actions that caused the life of Christen Knight,” he said.

However, the cries ultimately fell on deaf ears.

“You won’t be forgiven by me, so hopefully you can forgive yourself, but I won’t do it,” said Michael Knight.

The prosecuting attorney tried to get the judge to give the maximum sentence.

“We are asking for 57 months to 15 years in light of the defendant’s actions,” said the attorney.

Ultimately, the sentence given to Cheboiywo wasn’t as harsh. He was sentenced to 40 months to 15 years with credit for 103 days served.

A civil lawsuit may be in the works from Christen Knight’s family against Cheboiywa.