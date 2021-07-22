Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with SUV in Oakland County

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash with an SUV in Oakland County, police said.

The crash happened at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday (July 21) on Oakwood Road west of Tonda Drive in Brandon Township, according to deputies.

Authorities said the motorcycle was heading west on Oakwood Road when the driver lost control. The motorcycle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an SUV, according to police.

The 53-year-old Davison man driving the motorcycle was taken to Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, but he died from his injuries, officials said.

The 44-year-old Holly man driving the SUV and a 3-year-old Holly girl riding as a passenger both suffered minor injuries, deputies said. An 8-year-old girl inside the SUV was not injured, according to authorities.

Officials don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.